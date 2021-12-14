Premier League talkSPORT EDGE betting tips: Aston Villa to run riot against Norwich, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool to get goals galore against struggling sides Leeds, Everton and Newcastle
Published
The Premier League continues with a string of midweek games amid many club’s coronavirus outbreaks within a packed December schedule. The midweek provides huge fixtures including a top six London derby and clashes between struggling sides against the top three. Here’s our betting preview and top tips from some of the standout matches… Norwich City […]Full Article