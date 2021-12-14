Steven Gerrard makes it four wins from six as Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey nets superb goal to down Norwich and former boss Dean Smith at Carrow Road
Published
Steven Gerrard’s fine start at Aston Villa continued with a 2-0 win over Norwich as a moment of sheer brilliance from Jacob Ramsey helped down Dean Smith against his former club. 20-year-old Ramsey’s 34th minute individual effort followed up by a late tap-in from Ollie Watkins, making it four wins from six for Gerrard, lifting […]Full Article