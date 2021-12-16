Cricket: Covid-19 rules Australian captain Pat Cummins out of second Ashes test

Cricket: Covid-19 rules Australian captain Pat Cummins out of second Ashes test

New Zealand Herald

Published

Pat Cummins has officially been ruled out of the second Ashes Test after he was identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.As reports leaked out that Cummins was in doubt on Thursday morning, Cricket Australia (CA)...

Full Article