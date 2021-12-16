Australia captain Cummins out of second Ashes Test
Australia captain Pat Cummins is missing the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.Full Article
All the cricket action between Australia and England in the second Ashes test. Pat Cummins has officially been ruled out of the..
