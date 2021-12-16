Sports Personality Of The Year Odds: Emma Raducanu shortest priced athlete to win SPOTY since Andy Murray in 2013, Tyson Fury a huge 20/1 after win over Deontay Wilder
The BBC Sports Personality Of The Year is approaching fast with the runaway favourite for the crown set after a spectacular year winning the US Open. Emma Raducanu is tipped as the heavy favourite for the SPOTY award at the shortest odds since Andy Murray when he won in 2013. It's a prestigious accolade for