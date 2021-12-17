Eddie Jordan rubbishes Lewis Hamilton retirement claim and says he will be back fighting ‘harder and better than ever before’ to beat Max Verstappen and take eighth world title
Eddie Jordan has told talkSPORT that Lewis Hamilton will 'be back fighting again, harder and better than ever before' despite rumours of a potential retirement from Formula 1. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff provoked gossip of an early F1 exit for Hamilton when speaking for the first time since a jaw-dropping end to the 2021