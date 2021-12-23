Nick Wright: There’s no trade coming to save LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
Shams Charania of The Atlantic reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have been active in the trade market amid their 16-16 start. But neither Chris Broussard nor Nick Wright think there's any trade LeBron James' Lakers are able to make that will save their season. Watch as they both address the trade rumors and decide whether or not there's any chance of a blockbuster trade here.Full Article