Joe Root insists he will "bang out" a hundred in this series and there would be no better time for his struggling England team than in front of a 70,000 Boxing Day crowd at the MCG.England must win the first day of the third Test...Full Article
Cricket: Boxing Day Test - It's now or never for Joe Root and England in the Ashes
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Cricket: Scott Boland to make shock debut for Australia in Boxing Day Test against England in Ashes
New Zealand Herald
Australia's selectors have dropped a selection bombshell on the eve of the Boxing Day Test, handing a shock debut to unheralded..
-
Ashes on the line as England look to bounce back against Australia
Japan Today
-
Joe Root: England are working together and captaincy is no ‘dictatorship’
Belfast Telegraph
-
Ashes: England captain Joe Root confident of Ashes ton
BBC News
-
‘I know that’s a brave thing to say’ – Joe Root confident of Melbourne century
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Ashes 2021: Australia include THIS pacer in squad ahead of Boxing Day Test
Zee News
The decision to add the uncapped Boland suggests that Cricket Australia (CA) has some fitness concerns over their fast bowlers, who..
-
News24.com | Australia call up Boland to Ashes attack
News24
-
News24.com | Root takes heart from England rearguard action
News24
-
The Ashes 2021-22 second Test, day five LIVE: England on verge of second defeat
Sydney Morning Herald
-
England need Ashes miracle after painful day for Joe Root – second Test day four
Belfast Telegraph