Shannon Sharpe: I give Dallas a 10 for dominating Washington in all three areas; they left no doubt I UNDISPUTED
Published
Skip's Cowboys dominated division rival Washington last night in a big 56-14 win. Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns in his best game since his calf injury, and the opportunistic defense came up with five sacks and two interception, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Dallas was all smiles as they celebrated their NFC East title. Shannon Sharpe explains why he gives the Cowboys a 10 for their dominant win against Washington.Full Article