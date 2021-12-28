Liverpool transfer target Jarrod Bowen tipped to make England’s World Cup squad as West Ham ace grabs THREE assists against Watford to continue superb campaign
Published
Jarrod Bowen continued his superb campaign with three assists against Watford and Trevor Sinclair has backed the West Ham man to make England’s World Cup squad if he continues his brilliant form. Bowen was the star of the show as the Hammers bounced back from three consecutive defeats to seal a much-needed three points at […]Full Article