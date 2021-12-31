Matt Leinart weighs Cincinnati's chances to hold off top-ranked Alabama I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Cincinnati Bearcats are coming into a David and Goliath situation as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 Cotton Bowl Classic, and while Mat Leinart isn't predicting a Bearcat win, he is predicting this Cincinnati team won't play scared. Watch as he details whether he thinks we'll be looking at a blowout here, and what it means for a Group of 5 school to play in the College Football Playoff.