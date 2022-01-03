How long will Liverpool be without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for Africa Cup of Nations? How many Reds games could the pair miss on international duty with Egypt and Senegal
Published
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both underlined their importance to Liverpool by each scoring in the club’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Sunday. The Reds superstars will now be unavailable to Jurgen Klopp for the rest of the month after linking up with Egypt and Senegal respectively ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah […]Full Article