Shannon Sharpe reacts to Tom Brady speaking up about his compassion and empathy for Antonio Brown I UNDISPUTED

Despite Antonio Brown leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline mid-game on Sunday, Tom Brady doesn’t have any hard feelings for his receiver. On the "Let’s Go" podcast, Brady said quote: 'We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him and I have a lot of compassion and a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life.' Shannon Sharpe explains why he agrees with Brady's words.