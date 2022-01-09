Czech player leaves Australia over visa issue
Voracova, 38, had been kept in the same Melbourne immigration centre as Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic, who is fighting to overturn the cancellation of his visaFull Article
Czech tennis player Renata Voracova has slammed her accommodation after detained in the same Melbourne hotel as Novak Djokovic,..
Novak Djokovic has sent a message of thanks to his supporters, as Czech doubles player Renata Voracova joined him in a quarantine..