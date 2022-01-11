Marcus Rashford ‘needs help’ and Manchester United forward must face up to ‘attitude problem’ in order to address bad form, former England boss Steve McClaren claims
Published
Steve McClaren is adamant Marcus Rashford needs to face up to his ‘attitude problem’ in order to get past his poor run of form at Manchester United. Rashford has been out of sorts this season, under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, the club’s interim manager. He missed the start of the campaign as […]Full Article