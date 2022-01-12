Baylor, Purdue, and Gonzaga headline Dickie V's Super Seven I Titus & Tate

Mark Titus and Tate Frazier review Dick Vitale’s Super Seven teams and add a few they think are still in the national championship conversation. Headlining Dickie's Super Seven are the Baylor Bears, Purdue Boilermakers, Gonzaga Bulldogs, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Duke Blue Devils, LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers.Full Article
