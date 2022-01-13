Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson ‘couldn’t get anymore out of them’ as Tottenham’s defenders labelled ‘not good enough’ following Chelsea defeat
Published
Tottenham’s defence is so bad that Pep Guardiola and Sir Alex Ferguson would struggle to work with them. That’s the view of former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor who was discussing Spurs’ Carabao Cup exit to rivals Chelsea on Thursday. Antonio Conte’s side succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to their fierce rivals, losing 3-0 on […]Full Article