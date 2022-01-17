Next Everton manager odds: Roberto Martinez lined up for Toffees return after Goodison chiefs axe Rafa Benitez with Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Nuno Espirito Santo among favourites to replace him
Rafael Benitez has been sacked as Everton manager – and Roberto Martinez and Duncan Ferguson are the leading contenders to replace him. Benitez was axed as manager after just 200 days in charge and leaves them 16th in the Premier League. The appointment of the former Liverpool boss last summer wasn't greeted too kindly by supporters, with […]