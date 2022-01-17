Andy Murray was on the verge of retirement at 2019 Australian Open, but same operation as The Undertaker saved his career and he is now back in Grand Slam action in Melbourne
Published
Andy Murray will make an emotional return to the Australian Open, three years on from when his tennis career looked to be over. A hip injury was causing him great pain and he admitted he wasn’t sure he could carry on playing. In an emotional press conference, Murray broke down in tears as he foreshadowed […]Full Article