Ally McCoist rants about COVID postponements as Burnley and Arenal get Premier League games called off, while Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa praised for ‘getting on with it’
Published
Ally McCoist says matches should ONLY be postponed due to COVID reasons and heaped praise on Marcelo Bielsa for getting on with things at Leeds United. Burnley vs Watford became the 22nd Premier League match to be called off, with Sean Dyche’s side having just 10 first-team players available. Many are frustrated with how injuries […]Full Article