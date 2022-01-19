Latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive brings the top headlines as Wayne Rooney's side continue to see their existence be under threat with a takeover yet to be completed.Full Article
Derby County administrators break silence as Gary Rowett makes transfer decision
Derby Telegraph0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Gary Rowett sent transfer message as Derby County rebuff 'fourth' offer
The Rams have reportedly turned down an offer of £450,000 for the young midfielder, with all previous bids being rejected by..
Derby Telegraph