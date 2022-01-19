How Leicester City set up for their first Premier League game of 2022 as James Justin is included in a matchday squad for the first time in 11 months after an ACL tear.Full Article
Leicester City team news vs Tottenham: Four changes made as James Justin returns to squad
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Confirmed Chelsea team news vs Brighton: Mason Mount returns, Callum Hudson-Odoi starts
The team news is in from the AMEX Stadium and Thomas Tuchel has once again made changes to his Chelsea starting eleven as they aim..
Football.london
Leicester City’s year-long wait for what Brendan Rodgers has ‘truly missed’ is over
James Justin is likely to be in the squad for this week's Premier League clash with Tottenham, marking his return to the first team..
Leicester Mercury