Liverpool qualified for the final of the Carabao Cup after beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night, setting up a clash with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side at WembleyFull Article
Jurgen Klopp's verdict to Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup final amid win over Arsenal
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Liverpool fans tell Jurgen Klopp to sign Arsenal player he raved about post-match
Daily Star
Liverpool defeated Arsenal on Thursday to progress to the final of the Carabao Cup, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was left impressed..
Advertisement
More coverage
Full Liverpool squad revealed for Arsenal clash as Jurgen Klopp faces huge selection headache
Football.london
Arsenal host Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.