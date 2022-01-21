Everton v Aston Villa LIVE commentary and team news: Duncan Ferguson to take charge with Anwar El Ghazi ineligible, Philippe Coutinho could start at Goodison Park – kick-off time and talkSPORT coverage
Published
Duncan Ferguson will take charge of the first match of his second reign as interim Everton boss when they face Aston Villa this weekend. The Toffees are desperate for a positive result and will be hoping that the ex-striker’s presence in the technical area will be enough to motivate them towards three points. Villa will […]Full Article