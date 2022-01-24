Marcellus Wiley explains why Tom Brady

Marcellus Wiley explains why Tom Brady "will return and win another SB" after loss vs. Rams I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports

Published

There will be a new Super Bowl champion this season. As part of a wild divisional round weekend, the Los Angeles Ram took care of business and upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a game-winning field goal from Matt Gay. Now, all of the attention turns to Tom Brady's future. Before the game, a report said that Brady was non-committal to play next season. Head Coach Bruce Arians said quote: 'That's up to Tom.' Brady followed up saying quote: 'Truthfully guys, I'm thinking about this game and nothing past five minutes from now.' Marcellus Wiley explains why he believes 'Brady will come back and win another Super Bowl.'

