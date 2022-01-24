Marcellus Wiley on Bills vs. Chiefs: 'The better team lost the game, because of a coin flip' I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime to cap off a weekend of divisional round football. Chiefs & Bills scored 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation. A Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in overtime delivered the Chiefs a berth in the AFC Championship Game. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense did not get a chance to take the field in overtime. Marcellus Wiley decides who was better team between Bills - Chiefs & if the NFL should change its overtime rules.