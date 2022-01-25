Chris Broussard: The 76ers should hold out for James Harden, trade Ben Simmons in the offseason I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Ben Simmons hasn't played with the Philadelphia 76ers for more than half the season at this point, stating that's he'n not mentally in a place to return to the court with this team. Some are pushing for Daryl Morey to make a trade now, but Chris Broussard makes a case to wait for the offseason. Depending what happens in the Finals this year, James Harden may be coaxed into leaving the Brooklyn Nets, and with players like Bradley Beal and Damien Lillard as options, Broussard thinks it's definitely the right decision to hold off until the offseason.