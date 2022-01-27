Sam Johnstone left out of West Brom squad for defeat to Preston due to falling out with boss Valerien Ismael, leaving Premier League clubs on high alert with ‘keeper potentially on move before transfer window closes
Sam Johnstone was left out of West Brom’s defeat to Preston due to a falling out with manager Valerien Ismael. The goalkeeper, who joined the club from Manchester United in 2018 after numerous loan spells in the EFL, has been one of the Baggies’ key players over the last few seasons. He has played 155 […]Full Article