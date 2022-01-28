John Fury insists Tyson Fury would’ve accepted £15million step aside money Anthony Joshua was reportedly offered and tells Eddie Hearn: ‘We are laughing at you, you have egg on your face’
A gloating John Fury poked fun at Eddie Hearn and insisted Tyson Fury would’ve taken the reported step-aside money offered to Anthony Joshua. It’s understood Joshua turned a £15million offer to allow a unification heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk before ‘AJ’ was due to have his rematch with the Ukrainian. The ‘Gypsy […]Full Article