Tyson Fury set to fight Dillian Whyte in WBC heavyweight championship clash after Frank Warren wins purse bid
Published
Tyson Fury will defend his titles against Dillian Whyte, the heavyweight champion’s promoter, Frank Warren, has confirmed. Warren won the purse bid on Friday evening, meaning the heavyweight title fight will go ahead. The UK-based promoter tweeted: “Queensberry and Top Rank are delighted to announce that WBC and lineal world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, will […]Full Article