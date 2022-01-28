Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho predict the winners of Chiefs vs. Bengals & Rams vs. 49ers I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Super Bowl LVI is a few weeks away, but not without two marquee championship matchups. In the NFC, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers look to extend their six-game win streak against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Meanwhile in the AFC, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho share their predictions for championship weekend and who play in Super Bowl LVI.