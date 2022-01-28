TJ Houshmandzadeh predicts Aaron Rodgers' home in 2022, AFC & NFC Championship Games I THE HERD

TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the biggest headlines across the NFL. He predicts where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022, including whether he will stay with the Green Bay Packers or follow former Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to Denver and join the Broncos. TJ then shares his predictions for the AFC and NFC Championship games between the Kansas City Chiefs — Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams — San Francisco 49ers.