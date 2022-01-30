Frank Lampard to be confirmed as Everton boss with ex-Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid assistant alongside him, as former midfielder replaces Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park
Everton are set to announce Frank Lampard has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract as manager, talkSPORT understands. Lampard has lined up former PSG and Real Madrid assistant Paul Clement as part of his backroom team, which will also include Chelsea coach Joe Edwards. Lampard has moved to bring in a seasoned backroom team, with Clement boasting […]