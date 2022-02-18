Winter Olympics: Zoe Atkin finishes ninth in halfpipe final after two falls
Published
Team GB's Zoe Atkin falls on two of her three runs in the freeski halfpipe final as China's Eileen Gu wins her second Winter Olympic gold.Full Article
Published
Team GB's Zoe Atkin falls on two of her three runs in the freeski halfpipe final as China's Eileen Gu wins her second Winter Olympic gold.Full Article
Snowboarder Shaun White , Fails to Medal in Final Winter Olympics.
NBC News reports snowboarder
Shaun White didn't make..
Team GB's Zoe Atkin falls on two of her three runs in the freeski halfpipe final as China's Eileen Gu wins her second Winter..