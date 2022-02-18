‘One of the best ever Rangers performances in Europe’ – Ally McCoist revels in Europa League heroics at Borussia Dortmund and jokes Celtic will get knocked down to Eurovision Song Contest after Europa Conference League woes
Ally McCoist was revelling in Rangers’ Europa League win at Borussia Dortmund on Thursday night, claiming it’s up there with one of the club’s best ever European performances. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men claimed a stunning result in the first leg of the last-32 tie as they ran out 4-2 winners in Germany. Dortmund were without […]Full Article