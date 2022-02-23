Rafael Nadal, Cameron Norrie and Daniil Medvedev win at Mexican Open in Acapulco
Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal makes a dominant return to the court with victory over Denis Kudla in the Mexican Open first round.Full Article
World No.2 Daniil Medvedev is looking to ascend to the top ranking for the first time by displacing Serbian Novak Djokovic. Rafael..