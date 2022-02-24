Premier League betting tips, odds and preview: Loads of goals in Leeds v Spurs and Man United v Watford, City stars ease past Everton and Wolves shock win against Hammers
The Premier League returns after last weeks results have caused the title race to spring open while the top four race heats up along with the relegation battle. This weekend sees Leeds face Tottenham, Manchester United host Watford, Everton take on Man City and Wolves travel to West Ham. Here's our betting preview and top