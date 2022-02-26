Canelo Alvarez announces next fight against Dmitry Bivol after signing new deal with Eddie Hearn worth ‘up to $160million’ to set up Gennady Golovkin trilogy
Canelo Alvarez will move up in weight again to challenge Dmitry Bivol for his WBA light-heavyweight world title on May 7. Boxing’s pound-for-pound king is a four-division world champion and previously won the WBO title at light-heavyweight by knocking out Sergey Kovalev in 2019. After this, Canelo moved back down to super-middleweight and became undisputed […]Full Article