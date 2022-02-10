Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin could be on course for a historic trilogy bout with Eddie Hearn 'closing in' on a two-fight deal with the undisputed super middleweight championFull Article
Canelo Alvarez and Eddie Hearn 'close in on two-fight deal' involving Gennady Golovkin
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Canelo Alvarez reportedly close to agreeing new $85million deal with Eddie Hearn and DAZN which will see him take on dangerous Russian Dmitry Bivol before facing Gennady Golovkin in trilogy bout
Canelo Alvarez is reportedly now closing in on a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and DAZN worth upwards of $85million. Boxing’s..
talkSPORT