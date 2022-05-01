Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester City
Published
Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 3-1 win over Leicester City in Sunday’s Premier League clash in north London. […]Full Article
Published
Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 3-1 win over Leicester City in Sunday’s Premier League clash in north London. […]Full Article
Leicester City travel to Tottenham on Sunday but Michael Owen has raised caution over one aspect of the game
Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive as the Foxes prepare to host Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the King Power this..