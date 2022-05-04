Formula One heads to the United States for the first of two races stateside this season with the maiden Miami Grand Prix taking centre stage over the weekend, and Max Verstappen cant wait for the action to get goingFull Article
Max Verstappen expects 'crazy' scenes in maiden Miami GP amid Charles Leclerc battle
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Max Verstappen backed for Miami GP win over Charles Leclerc with weather set to play role
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are the only two drivers to win a race in Formula One this season and they continue their battle..
Daily Star
Max and Charles have made F1 season a duopoly
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc battle it out in Bahrain
Red Bull and Ferrari drivers have..
Autocar