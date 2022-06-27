Gabriel Jesus was compared to Brazil’s Ronaldo but ‘ran away from being a centre-forward’ after becoming ‘scarred’ by World Cup – now Arsenal hope to restore star’s confidence ahead of Qatar
Gabriel Jesus is out for redemption. The Brazilian is set to officially become an Arsenal player after talkSPORT revealed the club have agreed a £45million deal with Manchester City. Just weeks after Louis van Gaal reportedly told Jurrien Timber a transfer would dent his World Cup chances, Mikel Arteta has convinced Jesus that moving to […]Full Article