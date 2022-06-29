The latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive as the pundit delivers his verdict on if the former Derby boss should manage in the Premier League.Full Article
Simon Jordan delivers blunt Wayne Rooney verdict with Derby County point
Derby Telegraph0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Simon Jordan rips into "fool" Wayne Rooney as he slams decision to quit as Derby boss
Daily Star
Simon Jordan believes Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is a 'fool' for leaving Derby County following their relegation to..