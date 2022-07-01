‘I won’t hold it against her’ – Liam Broady jokes as fellow Brit Katie Boulter prepares to support opponent Alex de Minaur in Wimbledon fourth round clash
Liam Broady has joked that British tennis teammate Katie Boulter will be supporting his opponent Alex de Minaur in their Wimbledon fourth round clash. Broady will face the Australian star on Saturday after seeing off Diego Schwartzman in the third round on Thursday. While 28-year-old and Boulter are good friends due to their time together […]Full Article