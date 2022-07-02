Results Third Free Practice 2022 British F1 Grand Prix

Event: British F1 Grand Prix Track: Silverstone circuit Weather: dry  17.3°C Tarmac: dry  25.1°C Humidity: 65% Wind: 5.8 m/s NW Pressure: 999.7 bar Lance Stroll was the first to go out on the track in the Aston Martin to kick off the third and final practice for the 2022 British F1 Grand Prix. Silverstone is.....check out full post »

