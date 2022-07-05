Carlos Sainz celebrates after a thrilling race at Silverstone which saw him take home his first win after beating Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton to the top of the podium. The British Grand Prix was action-packed and full of drama from start to finish, with Zhou Guanyu suffering a huge crash as they headed towards.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 Nation: 2022 British F1 Grand Prix Review Podcast
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
F1 Nation: 2022 British F1 Grand Prix Preview Podcast
A ‘bigger and more visible’ upgrade for Mercedes. A ‘must-win’ race for Ferrari? A first British GP win for Max Verstappen?..
F1-Fansite