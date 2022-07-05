Manchester United racing to beat Arsenal to Lisandro Martinez transfer as Erik ten Hag leads push for Ajax star to follow Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen deals
Manchester United are pushing to complete a deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez – who is also being pursued by Arsenal. The Argentine centre-back, 24, is a favourite of new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag following their time together at the Eredivisie giants. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Martinez has told Ajax he