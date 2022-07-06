Women’s Euro 2022: Fixtures, full schedule, England games, talkSPORT coverage and kick-off times plus information on draw, rules and stadiums for this summer’s showpiece tournament
The 13th edition of the Women's European Championship will get under way tonight – and talkSPORT will be behind England's pursuit of glory on home soil all the way. The Lionesses fell at the semi-final stage at the last tournament in 2017, losing to the Netherlands who went on to beat Denmark to the trophy.