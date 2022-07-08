Novak Djokovic has fashioned a second consecutive comeback victory at Wimbledon, this one with a deficit far less daunting, the drama far less palpable.The top-seeded Djokovic beat No. 9 seed Cam Norrie of Britain 2-6, 6-3, 6-2,...Full Article
Wimbledon tennis: Novak Djokovic defeats Cam Norrie to progress to final
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Novak Djokovic Defeats Cameron Norrie to Get to Wimbledon Final
NYTimes.com
Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie of Britain in the only semifinal played Friday, after Kyrgios advanced on Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal..
-
Novak Djokovic channels inner-Nick Kyrigos with ‘hot dog lob’ to end Cam Norrie’s Wimbledon dream and set up thrilling final with Australian entertainer
talkSPORT
-
Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Semifinal Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic locks horns with Cam Norrie for spot in the final
Indian Express
-
Wimbledon 2022 Singles Men’s Semifinal Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic takes on Cam Norrie for spot in the final
Indian Express
-
Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Semi-final Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic faces Cam Norrie to book final spot
Indian Express