Queensland has announced Cameron Munster is out of State of Origin Game 3.The Maroons' worst fears were realised on Saturday morning when the Melbourne Storm playmaker returned a positive PCR test.Munster and winger Murray Taulagi...Full Article
State of Origin: Queensland star Cameron Munster ruled out of decider with Covid-19
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Munster and Taulagi contract COVID-19
Queensland's preparations for game three of the State of Origin series have been rocked with Cameron Munster and Murray Taulagi..
Brisbane Times